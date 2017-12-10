Arsene Wenger could land himself in hot water with Arsenal supporters and the backroom staff after Don Balon report that the Gunners could take a £34m hit in January.
Real Madrid are believed to keen on Alexis Sanchez, prioritising the Chilean international over Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi, who would be significantly more expensive than the Arsenal forward out of contract next summer.
The La Liga giants are hoping to sign Alexis for £26m in January, £34m less than Arsenal rejected from Manchester City last summer. And with the Londoners fifth in the Premier League table after 16 games, keeping the ex-Barcelona man hasn’t proved to be a good decision.
Many Arsenal supporters have turned on Alexis following his poor performances this season, calling on the club to drop him. He’s scored four goals and made three assists from 13 Premier League appearances, firing a blank in the last 193 minutes of league football.
Alexis Sanchez lost possession 32 times today. Two short of the most by an Arsenal player in a single game this season which was Alexis (34) v Man Utd. I don’t know how to feel about this 😕 @premierleague @Arsenal
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 10, 2017
Given Wenger made the decision to keep the 28-year-old last summer, citing the importance to hold onto an influential player rather than cash in, a sale to Real Madrid wouldn’t go down well.
But the Daily Star report that Real are planning a mid-season swoop to try and defend their La Liga title, having fallen behind Barcelona. Many will question why Arsenal would sell Alexis for so little in January if Wenger does make a U-turn, but there’s been no official approach yet.
Stats from Transfermarkt.