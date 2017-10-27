Arsenal will demand £30m for Alexis Sanchez, Manchester City keen

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is a January target for Manchester City and the Etihad outfit are looking to land him on a bargain.
As per reports, Arsenal are unwilling to lower their valuation of the player. Sanchez is valued at around £30m by the Gunners. However, City are willing to pay up to £20m for a player who will be a free agent in the summer.
The report adds that Sanchez is keen on a move to Manchester City and the move was close during the summer.
It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners lower their valuation of the Chilean now. Sanchez has been a key player for Wenger ever since he moved to the Emirates. Arsenal will not want to sell the player but they have no choice here. They cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer in the summer.
Pep Guardiola believes Sanchez can make a big difference for City this season and therefore he has decided to splash the cash and bring the player in during the January transfer window. The former Barcelona boss wants to succeed in the Premier League as well as the Champions League this season.
If Manchester City manage to land Sanchez in January, it could prove to be a season-defining transfer. Also at the price quoted, it could turn out to be one of the best bargains in recent times.