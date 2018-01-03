Arsenal want Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to replace Sanchez

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
Sky Sports’ pundit Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed the Gunners want the 28-year-old to replace Alexis Sanchez.
The Chilean forward is expected to sign for Manchester City after refusing to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.
Aubameyang has an outstanding scoring record in Germany’s Bundesliga.
He has scored 21 times in 23 games in all competitions this season to bring his career tally to 196 in 402 appearances.
The Dortmund star has been previously linked with Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton, but Arsenal now appear favourites to sign the striker.
Aubameyang has been eager to leave Dortmund after falling out with the club over their refusal to accept his transfer request.
He missed out on his side’s 2-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart earlier in the campaign after being suspended for his late arrival to training.
The Gabon international has also been in trouble on the pitch, seeing red during Dortmund’s dramatic 4-4 collapse against Schalke after leading 4-0.
Aubameyang was in fine form during December, scoring four goals including a Champions League double against Real Madrid.