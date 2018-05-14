Arsenal want Jonny Evans – West Ham must act quickly

Arsenal are looking to bolster their central defensive options in the summer transfer window, and they have identified targets already.
The Express reports that the Gunners are eyeing a £53 million move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
Koulibaly has established himself as an accomplished centre-back over the years, and the Gunners have identified the Napoli defender as the man to shore up their defence.
However, they have other targets as well.
According to reports from the Daily Mirror (transfer live blog – 14/05/2018, 04:10 am), West Brom defender Jonny Evans is also on the club’s radar.
The Northern Irishman is almost certain to depart the Hawthorns after West Brom were relegated to the Championship.
The 30-year-old former Manchester United man is a three-time Premier League winner and is a vastly experienced defender.
He has a clause in his contract where he would be available for a modest £3 million in the summer, and several other clubs are vying for his signature.
The Mirror reported last month that West Ham are showing interest in signing Evans, and will make an approach for the defender once West Brom’s relegation is confirmed.
Arsenal could be a more attractive option for the defender if they indeed come up with a bid, so West Ham need to act quickly and secure his signature before other clubs jump in.