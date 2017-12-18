Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Arsenal vs West Ham
Carabao Cup 2017/18
19th December, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs West Ham live on ESPN 3 (US)
Arsenal vs West Ham Preview
Arsenal face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup tomorrow and the Gunners will be looking to secure their place in the next round of the competition with a win.
The last time these two sides faced each other, the match ended in a draw. A win here is a must and therefore the approach from both teams is likely to be a different one here.
West Ham have improved a lot since the arrival of David Moyes. They have managed to win two of their last three. The other result was a draw against Arsenal. The Hammers have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last three as well.
This should be a fascinating contest between two rival clubs who are in decent form right now.
Arsenal vs West Ham Team News
The home side are set to be without Ramsey, Cazorla and Mustafi for this one.
West Ham will be without several first team players as well. Byram, Fonte, Noble, Kouyate, Fernandes, Zabaleta and Arnautovic are all expected to miss out with injuries.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Debuchy, Mertesacker, Holding; Bellerin, Coquelin, Elneny, Kolasinac; Welbeck, Iwobi; Giroud
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Hart; Collins, Reid, Cresswell; Antonio, Rice, Obiang, Masuaku; Ayew, Sakho; Carroll
Arsenal vs West Ham Betting Tips
Arsenal are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 meetings against West Ham in all competitions. They are also unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches in all competitions. Bet on the home team to win here.
West Ham have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 matches. Under 2.5 goals seem likely.
Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction
Arsenal are the better team on paper and they should be able to take full advantage of West Ham’s injury problems. The Hammers are lacking in proper depth and will struggle to cope without their best players.
A home win seems quite likely.
Arsenal 1-0 West Ham