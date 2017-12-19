Arsenal vs West Ham Confirmed Starting Lineups

West Ham will be without some of their key players when they take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup at Emirates tonight.
The Hammers are in good form right now and they will be hoping to get one over their rivals here. However, the absence of key stars will be a problem for David Moyes.
The Hammers will be without the likes of Jose Fonte, Edimilson Fernandes, and Sam Byram due to injuries. Cheikhou Kouyate, Mark Noble, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic are all doubtful for the trip to the Emirates.
Meanwhile, star playmaker Manuel Lanzini was charged for diving and winning a penalty in West Ham’s win at Stoke at the weekend and he is set to miss out as well.
Arsenal will be without Aaron Ramsey for this one. The Welshman is likely to be replaced by Jack Wilshere. Mustafi picked up a thigh injury against Manchester United and he could be rested for this game.
Here are the confirmed starting lineups for Arsenal vs West Ham
6️⃣ changes from the XI that beat Stoke ⚒#ARSWHU #COYI pic.twitter.com/IJyz2KDDqR
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) December 19, 2017
Here it is – our team for #AFCvWHU pic.twitter.com/lSMRkt3EaS
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 19, 2017