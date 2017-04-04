Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Arsenal vs West Ham
English Premier League 2016/17
5th April, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs West Ham live on NBC Sports (US)
Arsenal Team News & Preview
Arsenal host West Ham in the Premier League this week and the Gunners will be desperate to get a win here.
Arsene Wenger’s men are without a win in their last three matches and their top four hopes are fading fast. The Gunners need a positive result against the Hammers and the draw against City will have given them some much-needed confidence.
The home side will be without the services of Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Lucas Perez and Santi Cazorla this week.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Gabriel, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Sanchez, Ozil, Walcott; Giroud
West Ham Team News & Preview
West Ham will be dreading their trip to Emirates in this kind of form.
The Hammers are under immense pressure after losing four matches on the bounce. They threw away a lead at Hull and are now very close to the relegation zone. Another loss against Arsenal could put them in a lot of trouble.
Ogbonna, Sakho, Obiang, Reid and Cresswell are expected to miss out for the away side.
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Byram, Collins, Fonte, Masuaku; Noble, Kouyate; Antonio, Lanzini, Snodgrass; Carroll
Arsenal vs West Ham Key Stats
Arsenal have scored at least 3 goals in 8 of their last 10 matches against West Ham in all competitions.
West Ham have lost their last 4 matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal are undefeated in 17 of their last 18 matches against West Ham in all competitions.
Arsenal are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 home matches in the Premier League.
West Ham have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 4 matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have conceded at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal vs West Ham Betting Tips
Arsenal have seen over 2.5 goals in 9 of their last 10 matches against West Ham in all competitions.
Arsenal have an excellent record at home and in particularly against the Hammers. Bet on the Gunners to win this week.
Arsenal vs West Ham Prediction
Arsenal did well to get a draw against City. The Gunners came from behind twice and will fancy their chances here.
West Ham have been atrocious for over a month now and this will be a massive challenge for them. The home side are better in terms of morale and quality right now.
An Arsenal win seems likely.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham