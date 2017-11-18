Arsenal vs Tottenham Stats, Injury News and Predicted Lineups

Tottenham will look to add to their impressive run of form with a win over Arsenal when the two teams meet today afternoon.
The Gunners will be hoping to bounce back with a win after their defeat against Manchester City in the last game.
Both teams will be without some of their first team stars and it will be interesting to see how Wenger and Pochettino cope with their limitations.
Ahead of the game David Seaman and Tim Sherwood took part in the TAG Heuer Pressure Test Debate and the pair insisted the Gunners have to pick up three points to keep their top four hopes alive.
Spurs are full of confidence heading into this one and Arsenal will have to be very careful. The home side cannot afford to lose another game, especially against their bitter rivals. Pundits have already ruled Arsenal out of the title race and the Gunners cannot risk falling further behind in the top four race.
Arsenal will be without Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud due to injuries. Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Danny Welbeck, Alex Iwobi and Shkodran Mustafi will need late fitness tests.
Other than that, Arsenal have a fully fit squad to choose from.
Meanwhile, Spurs will be disappointed with the absence of Alderweireld and Wanyama. Both players are integral to their strong defensive unit and their injuries could cause some problems for the visitors this week.
Arsenal vs Tottenham Starting Lineups
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Kolasinac; Ozil, Sanchez; Lacazette
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Vertonghen; Aurier, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Davies; Kane, Son
Arsenal vs Tottenham Key Stats
Arsenal have won their last 10 home matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals in their last 8 home matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have drawn their last 3 home matches against Tottenham in all competitions.
Tottenham have won 5 of their last 6 matches in the Premier League.
