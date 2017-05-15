Arsenal vs Sunderland Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Arsenal vs Sunderland
English Premier League 2016/17
16th May, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Sunderland live on Sky Sports 2
Arsenal Team News & Preview
Arsenal host Sunderland in the Premier League this weekend and the Gunners will be looking to close the gap with their top four rivals with a win.
The Gunners have been very good at home over the last few months and this should be a comfortable outing for them. Wenger’s men have won nine of their last 11 home league outings.
Cazorla, Chamberlain and Koscielny are expected to miss out this weekend. Sanchez will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Ozil, Welbeck; Giroud
Sunderland Team News & Preview
Sunderland are already relegated and have nothing to fight for.
Furthermore, the Black Cats have been atrocious on their travels this season. They have failed to score in 10 of their last 12 league fixtures away from the Stadium of Light. Also, their record at Emirates is quite poor.
Sunderland have failed to win their last six visits to the Emirates.
David Moyes is without Paddy McNair, Duncan Watmore, Jan Kirchhoff and Bryan Oviedo due to injury.
Predicted Sunderland Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Pickford; Jones, Kone, O’Shea, Manquillo; Ndong, Cattermole, Larsson; Borini, Defoe, Khazri
Arsenal vs Sunderland Key Stats
Arsenal have won 9 of their last 11 home matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 home matches in the Premier League.
Sunderland have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal vs Sunderland Betting Tips
Sunderland have failed to score in 10 of their last 12 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Gunners to keep a clean sheet.
Arsenal are undefeated in their last 11 home matches against Sunderland in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win this week.
Arsenal vs Sunderland Prediction
Sunderland are severely out of their depth here and this should be a straightforward win for the home side. Arsenal are in very good form and they will be motivated to finish in the top four.
Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland