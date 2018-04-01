Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal vs Stoke City confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal vs Stoke City confirmed starting line-ups

1 April, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Stoke City

Arsenal host Stoke City on Sunday hoping to give themselves a confidence boost ahead of their upcoming Europa League tie against CSKA Moscow.

The Gunners face CSKA four days after the visit of the Potters in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, before facing Southampton ahead of the return leg in Russia.

Arsene Wenger’s side will be seeking revenge against Stoke having lost the reverse fixture by a single goal earlier in the season.

Arsenal head into the weekend 13 points adrift of Tottneham Hotspur and their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via a top four finish are over barring a miracle.

Stoke are 19th in the table, three points adrift of safety and without a win in their last seven matches.

The home side are priced at 1/3 to win the game, with Stoke on offer at 15/2 and the draw available at 17/4.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos display vs Motherwell
Report: Middlesbrough interested in Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton
Loading...

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).