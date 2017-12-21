Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2017/18
22nd December, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live on Sky Go
Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview
Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and the Gunners will be hoping to avenge the thrashing at Anfield earlier this season.
Jurgen Klopp’s men are in good form right now and they will be hoping to do a league double over their top four rivals.
Arsenal do not have a good head-to-head record against Liverpool in the recent years and they will have to be at their best to win here. Furthermore, this is a vital game for them and they need to close the gap with their top four rivals with a win.
Arsenal vs Liverpool Team News
Arsenal will be without Cazorla, Ramsey and Giroud for this one.
As for Liverpool, Klopp is without the likes of Grujic, Clyne, Sturridge, Moreno and Bogdan. Matip has only just recovered and is lacking in match fitness. The former Schalke defender will not be involved in this game.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Xhaka, Wilshere; Sanchez, Ozil, Iwobi; Lacazette
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet; Gomez, Lovren, Klavan, Robertson; Can, Coutinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Arsenal vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Arsenal have won 13 of their last 14 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win.
Liverpool have scored at least 3 goals in their last 4 matches against Arsenal in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Liverpool have won their last 4 away matches in the Premier League. They have also won their last 3 matches against Arsenal in all competitions. Bet on Liverpool to win.
Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction
Arsenal and Liverpool are very evenly matched and this will be a fascinating encounter.
Neither side will want to drop points here. They are likely to cancel each other out and a draw seems likely.
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool