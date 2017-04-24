Arsenal vs Leicester Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Arsenal vs Leicester
English Premier League 2016/17
26th April, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Leicester live on NBC Sports
Arsenal Team News & Preview
Arsenal host Leicester in the Premier League this week and the Gunners will be looking to close in on the top four positions with a win.
They managed to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals during the weekend and Wenger’s men will be full of confidence right now. The Gunners have won each of their last three home matches against Leicester 2-1 and would certainly welcome a repeat scoreline this week.
Cazorla, Perez, Ospina and Mustafi are expected to miss out here.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Gabriel, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin; Alexis, Ozil, Walcott; Giroud
Leicester Team News & Preview
Leicester have had plenty of rest before this game and the Foxes will look to add to their impressive run of form in the Premier League.
Craig Shakespeare’s men have won five of their last seven league matches.
Morgan, Mendy and Slimani are doubts for the away side and will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Predicted Leicester Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton; Okazaki; Vardy
Arsenal vs Leicester Key Stats
Arsenal have won their last 6 home matches against Leicester in all competitions.
Leicester have scored at least 2 goals in their last 7 matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 home matches against Leicester in all competitions.
Leicester have failed to win 17 of their last 18 away matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal are undefeated in 13 of their last 14 home matches in the Premier League.
Leicester have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 4 away matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal vs Leicester Betting Tips
Arsenal have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 6 home matches against Leicester in all competitions.
Arsenal have been terrific at home this season. Furthermore, Leicester’s away record has been shocking for a very long time. Bet on the Gunners to win this week.
Arsenal vs Leicester Prediction
This should be a routine win for the Gunners. Leicester are quite poor on their travels and will struggle to contain Arsenal’s fluid attacking unit at Emirates.
Shakespeare’s men have impressed over the last couple of months but they are out of their depth here and are likely to add to their current winless run.
Arsenal 3-1 Leicester