Arsenal vs Hull City: Arsene Wenger planning to drop Petr Cech

Petr Cech has been attracting a lot of criticism with his recent performances.
The Arsenal keeper had a shocker in the London derby last weekend and gifted the third goal to his former club Chelsea with a misplaced pass.
According to the English outlet Daily Star, Arsene Wenger might look to send out a message to his players after the recent dip in form and drop Cech.
Arsenal have lost their last two matches in the Premier League against Chelsea and Watford. They are currently 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea and they will up against a resurgent Hull City side. The Tigers managed to beat Liverpool 2-0 at home earlier and are no pushovers.
The 34-year-old joined Arsenal from Chelsea at the start of last season. The Premier League legend had a very good first season with the Gunners. However, it has not gone according to plan for him this year.
The report from Daily Star claims that the Arsenal coaching staff are concerned about Petr Cech’s current form and kicking ability.
David Ospina is expected to replace the former Chelsea star in goal this weekend. Ospina has played only in the Champions League this season and has impressed for the Gunners.
Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. A start against Hull City would certainly boost Ospina’s preparations for the big game.