Arsenal vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Arsenal vs Everton
English Premier League 2017/18
3rd February, 17:30 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Everton live on BT Sport 1
Arsenal vs Everton Preview
Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League this weekend and the Gunners will be looking to get back to winning ways here.
Swansea won 3-1 against the Gunners in their last game and Wenger’s men are in trouble as far as the top four race is concerned.
The Gunners have been excellent at home this season and they will be hoping for an easy win here.
Meanwhile, Everton ended their seven-match run without a win with a superb performance during the midweek.
New signing Theo Walcott scored twice to secure the three points for them. The former Arsenal man will be looking to make his mark when he returns to Emirates this weekend.
Everton will have to improve their poor away form first. They have only won one away league match all season and haven’t won away to Arsenal since 1996.
Arsenal vs Everton Team News
Arsenal are set to be without Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere for this one.
As for Everton, Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Maarten Stekelenburg are all expected to miss out.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-3-2-1): Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey, Elneny; Mkhitaryan, Ozil; Lacazette
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bolasie; Tosun
Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips
Arsenal have won 16 of their last 20 home matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win.
Arsenal have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 home matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on the Gunners to win both halves.
Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals in 7 of their last 8 matches against Everton in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Arsenal vs Everton Prediction
Everton have been atrocious on their travels this season. Also, their record away to Arsenal is very poor.
Arsenal are motivated for this one after a poor showing against Swansea. The home side are the better team as well.
A home win seems quite likely.
Arsenal 3-1 Everton