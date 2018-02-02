Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

2 February, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal vs Everton
English Premier League 2017/18
3rd February, 17:30 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Everton live on BT Sport 1

Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League this weekend and the Gunners will be looking to get back to winning ways here.

Swansea won 3-1 against the Gunners in their last game and Wenger’s men are in trouble as far as the top four race is concerned.

The Gunners have been excellent at home this season and they will be hoping for an easy win here.

Meanwhile, Everton ended their seven-match run without a win with a superb performance during the midweek.

New signing Theo Walcott scored twice to secure the three points for them. The former Arsenal man will be looking to make his mark when he returns to Emirates this weekend.

Everton will have to improve their poor away form first. They have only won one away league match all season and haven’t won away to Arsenal since 1996.

Arsenal vs Everton Team News

Arsenal are set to be without Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere for this one.

As for Everton, Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Ramiro Funes Mori and Maarten Stekelenburg are all expected to miss out.

Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-3-2-1): Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey, Elneny; Mkhitaryan, Ozil; Lacazette

Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bolasie; Tosun

Arsenal vs Everton Betting Tips

Arsenal have won 16 of their last 20 home matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win.

Arsenal have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 3 home matches against Everton in all competitions. Bet on the Gunners to win both halves.

Arsenal have scored at least 2 goals in 7 of their last 8 matches against Everton in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.

Arsenal vs Everton Prediction

Everton have been atrocious on their travels this season. Also, their record away to Arsenal is very poor.

Arsenal are motivated for this one after a poor showing against Swansea. The home side are the better team as well.

A home win seems quite likely.

Arsenal 3-1 Everton

“King” Mangala completes Everton move
Liverpool vs Tottenham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com