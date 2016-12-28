Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2016/17
1st January 2017, 16:00 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live on Sky Sports 1 HD
Arsenal Team News & Preview
Arsenal host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend and the Gunners will be hoping to close down the gap with league leaders Chelsea with a win.
Arsenal picked up a narrow 1-0 win in their last game against WBA thanks to a late goal from Olivier Giroud. The win over West Brom was their first in three league games and Wenger will be hoping to put together a winning run now.
The Gunners will be without several first-team players for this weekend’s home game against Palace. The likes of Mertesacker, Debuchy, Mustafi, Cazorla, Chamberlain and Gibbs are all ruled out. Walcott remains a doubt and will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Coquelin; Iwobi, Ozil, Alexis; Giroud
Crystal Palace Team News & Preview
Crystal Palace travel to Emirates in search of a win after failing to win their last four league games.
New manager Sam Allardyce was close to winning his first match in charge, but Christian Benteke’s missed penalty cost the Eagles two vital points at home.
Palace have failed to win any of their last six matches against the Gunners and this will be a massive challenge for them.
The away side will be without several players for the trip to Emirates this weekend. McArthur, Ledley, Tomkins, Sako, Wickham, Remy, Mandanda, Benteke and Souare are all expected to sit this one out.
Predicted Crystal Palace Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hennessey; Kelly, Dann, Delaney, Ward; Flamini, Cabaye; Townsend, Zaha, Puncheon; Benteke
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Key Stats
Arsenal have won their last 3 home matches in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace have failed to win 11 of their last 12 matches in the Premier League.
Arsenal have won 5 and have drawn 1 of their last 6 matches against Crystal Palace.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Arsenal have a very good record against Palace and have done well at home lately. Bet on the Gunners to win.
Arsenal have scored 15 goals in their last 6 matches in all competitions. Over 2.5 goals seem likely here.
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Arsenal are in very good form at home and will be determined to get a win here.
They cannot afford to drop more points if they want to stay in the title race and will look to pile further pressure on Allardyce here.
A home win is very much on the cards here.
Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace