Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Arsenal vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2017/18
3rd January 2018, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live on Sky Go
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview
Arsenal host Chelsea in the London derby later today and the Gunners will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Arsene Wenger’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with West Brom on New Year’s Eve and they cannot afford to drop more points if they want to stay in the top four race.
Arsenal have already dropped too many points in the recent weeks. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six but have only managed to win two of those.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are in superb form right now and they will be looking to secure a win here. The defending champions are unbeaten in five, winning four of them.
The Blues have won just 2 of their last 6 visits to Arsenal and Conte will be hoping to improve that record today.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News
Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud will all miss out through injury.
As for Chelsea, Conte will be without the services of David Luiz and Charly Musonda.
Predicted Arsenal Starting Lineup (3-4-2-1): Cech; Chambers, Mertesacker, Mustafi; Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Welbeck, Sanchez; Lacazette
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Hazard; Morata
Arsenal vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to keep a clean sheet.
Arsenal are undefeated in 16 of their last 17 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Gunners to win or draw.
Chelsea are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 matches in the Premier League. Bet on Chelsea to win or draw.
Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction
Chelsea should be able to secure the three points here. Arsenal are without some of their key players due to injuries and they have been quite inconsistent at the back as well.
The likes of Hazard and Morata should be able to punish Arsenal’s defensive frailties.
An away win seems likely.
Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea