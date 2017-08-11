Arsenal v Leicester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Arsenal vs Leicester Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Arsenal vs Leicester City
English Premier League 2017/18
11th August, 19:45 pm BST
Emirates Stadium, London
Live Stream: Watch Arsenal vs Leicester City live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (UK)
ARSENAL TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Arsenal were impressive in last week’s Community Shield victory over Chelsea and they’ll be eager to start the Premier League season with a bang.
Speculation over Arsene Wenger’s future has been shelved and new signings Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette will be keen to make an early impression.
Alexis Sanchez’s absence through injury is a blow, but Lacazette scored for fun last season in France’s Ligue 1 and he could be a key figure as Arsenal’s season progresses.
Probable Arsenal line-up: Cech, Mertesacker, Holding, Monreal, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi, Lacazette.
LEICESTER TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Leicester don’t have a great record against Arsenal, but they will head to London full of confidence after being put through their paces by Craig Shakespeare this summer.
There is a new-look strike partnership following Kelechi Iheanacho’s £25m arrival from Manchester City to play alongside Jamie Vardy and the pair have the potential to trouble Arsenal’s back-line.
Summer signing Vicente Iborra and fellow midfielder Danny Drinkwater miss out through injury, but new centre-back Harry Maguire is expected to make his debut.
Probable Leicester line-up: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Morgan, Maguire, Simpson, Gray, Amartey, Ndidi, Mahrez, Iheanacho, Vardy.
ARSENAL VS LEICESTER KEY STATS
Leicester are on a 21-game winless run against Arsenal in the Premier League (D7, L14).
Arsenal have won each of their last 10 Premier League home games with Leicester.
The Gunners have won only one of their last seven opening day Premier League fixtures, losing three of the last four (W1 D3 L3).
ARSENAL VS LEICESTER BETTING TIPS
Arsenal haven’t lost three consecutive opening day fixtures since 1960.
Lacazette looked a class act in France so it’s worth considering wagering on him to score and Arsenal to win.
ARSENAL VS LEICESTER PREDICTION
This should be a comfortable victory for the home side.
Wenger’s team need to hit the ground running this season and should have too many guns for the visitors.
Arsenal 3-1 Leicester