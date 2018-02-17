Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Nabil Fekir a priority target for Wenger

Arsenal are looking to seal a double deal for Nabil Fekir and Jonny Evans at the end of this season.
The Gunners are hoping to add more creative spark to their midfield and the Lyon star Nabil Fekir could be a cracking addition. Apparently, he is a priority target for Wenger.
The Ligue 1 midfielder is one of the most talented players around Europe right now and he could be the ideal replacement for Santi Cazorla at Arsenal. The Spaniard has been sidelined for a while and he is unlikely to return to his best again.
As per the reports, Fekir is a key player for Lyon and therefore Wenger is prepared to break the bank in order to land the playmaker. Arsenal are willing to pay around £45million for the 24-year-old.
Similarly, Arsenal will also need to look for an alternative to Per Mertesacker in the summer. The German is well past his peak and he needs replacing.
The Gunners are ready to move for the WBA defender Jonny Evans.
Reports claim that Arsenal are confident of signing the former Manchester United defender for a fee of £25m.
It will be interesting to see whether Wenger can pull off both deals this summer. If he does, Arsenal will certainly be in a position to challenge for the title next year.
