Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Latest on David Ospina and Sead Kolasinac

Arsenal keeper David Ospina is expected to leave the Gunners at the end of this season and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are keen on signing the South American.
The Colombian is frustrated with the lack of action at Emirates and is unwilling to spend another season as a second fiddle to Petr Cech.
As per the reports, Turkish outfit Fenerbahce have already agreed to personal terms with Arsenal goalkeeper and the fee is the only thing that needs to be discussed now.
Ospina has played just two Premier League games this season and is ready to leave the Gunners in order to secure more first-team football elsewhere.
Apparently, Ospina has agreed to a four-year deal with Fenerbahce and the 28-year-old will pocket around £40,000-a-week.
Wenger will surely be reluctant to let go of the Colombian at the end of this season. Ospina has impressed as a backup keeper and is certainly a lot better than Arsenal’s third choice keeper Emiliano Martinez.
Elsewhere, Spanish outlet Fichajes are claiming that Ospina has an agreement with Arsenal regarding his departure and the London giants will let him leave for a fee of seven million Euros.
Ospina has a contract at Arsenal until 2019, but the Gunners are aware that this will be his last season at Emirates.
Meanwhile, Sead Kolasinac is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Gunners.
The Schalke defender will replace Nacho Monreal as the club’s first-choice left back. Daily Mail add that Kolasinac has agreed to join after receiving assurances regarding Wenger’s future at the club. The French manager will be in charge of the Gunners next season.