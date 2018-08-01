Arsenal transfer news: Henrikh Mkhitaryan backs Aaron Ramsey to sign new contract

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the star player for Arsenal remains hopeful another star player of the Gunners, Aaron Ramsey will sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.
The Welsh professional footballer’s contract with the English Premier League will expire after the end of the next season. As per the information gathered by the Daily Mail, Aaron Ramsey has been in negotiations with the north London club for a while, but is yet to reach to an agreement.
According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are interested in Aaron Ramsey and are keeping a close eye on the former player of Southampton’s situation at Arsenal. The west London club could make a move for the midfielder, who as per the information of the Daily Mail is valued around 30 million pounds.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who arrived at the Emirates Stadium from another English Premier League club Manchester United in the January transfer window rates Aaron Ramsey highly. The Armenian professional footballer has backed Aaron Ramsey to be the legend at the club
“I think he’s been with the club for 10 years already and it seems that he became a symbol for this club. I will be very happy for him if he signs a new contract because he’s in the history of Arsenal already and I hope he can become a legend for Arsenal after a few more years,” Henrikh Mkhitaryan told Arsenal’s official website.
“His work rate is very, very high and everyone appreciates what he does on the pitch and off it, because he’s a true professional.”
“Of course it’s very easy to play next to him because he tries to be everywhere to help the team – to score goals, to assist, to tackle, recover balls – and that’s why I’m going to be very happy if he stays at the club.”