Arsenal transfer news: Gunners confirm Granit Xhaka signs long-term contract

Arsenal have confirmed their midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.
The 25 year old was signed by former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger from German club Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer transfer window of 2016. He has been a regular figure in the north London club’s midfield.
Arsene Wenger decided to end his time with Arsenal after the end of the last season. The French coach has been replaced by former Paris St Germain manager Unai Emery at the Emirates. The ex Sevilla manager has decided to hand Granit Xhaka a new long-term contract at the club.
“Grant Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The contract renewal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes,” a statement read on the Gunners’ official website.
New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has stressed that Granit Xhaka is an “important” member of the Gunners squad. He also went on to stress that the Swiss international midfielder still has to develop in order to become a star player.
“I’m delighted that Granit has extended his contract with us. He’s an important member of the squad and is still young so will be able to develop even more. I hope he has a successful World Cup with Switzerland and comes back fit and ready for the new season,” Unai Emery said, as quoted by Arsenal’s official website.