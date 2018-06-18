According to the Mirror, an Arsenal transfer for Jack Wilshere ‘looks increasingly likely’ after his meeting with manager Unai Emery. The new Gunners boss reportedly told him he wouldn’t command a starting place next season which could make up his decision to exit the Emirates this summer.
Wilshere has been in talks with Arsenal over a new deal for months without coming close to an agreement. The latest offer on the table is worth £110k-per-week with a £65k win bonus, but the 26-year-old is reticent to sign it if he’ll only be used sparingly next season.
After failing to make England’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup, Wilshere needs to regular first-team football to get himself back into the national team. The Mirror say he’s not short of interest this summer, with Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, AC Milan, Sampdoria and Juventus are keen on his signature.
Arsenal don’t want to lose Wilshere, as his exit would force them to shop for a replacement, but they aren’t planning to make him a key player for next season either. Wilshere has made 198 appearances in all competitions after rising through the youth ranks to the Arsenal first-team in 2008, but his time with the Gunners might be coming to an end.
