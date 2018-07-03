Arsenal eyeing move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Anrde Gomes.
The Gunners have been busy in the transfer market this summer, but the Independent has claimed that manager Unai Emery is eager to add the 24-year-old to his squad.
Tottenham Hotspur are amongst a quartet of clubs who have contacted the La Liga outfit about Gomes, but according to Mundo Deportivo these have all been rejected.
Valencia, Lazio and Juventus are the other clubs said to be interested in Gomes, but none have met the £30 million asking price.
Gomes previously played for Benfica, where he won the domestic treble in the 2013/14 season, before joining Valencia on loan in 2014.
The deal was made permanent the following summer.
The midfielder signed for Barcelona in July 2016, but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the first team.
He made just 31 appearances in all competitions for Barca last season and is known to be frustrated at his failure to nail down a permanent starting spot.
Gomes has been capped 29 times by Portugal, but he was left out of their squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.