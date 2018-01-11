Arsenal to rival Inter Milan and Celta Vigo for Rafinha signature 

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha is looking for a move away from the Camp Nou due to a lack of first team opportunities, according to Spanish publication Sport.
Three clubs are believed to be ready to battle it out for the Brazilian during the January Transfer window.
The 24-year-old has found life difficult in recent years due to suffering a catalogue of injuries. The most severe required knee surgery which has kept him out since April of last year.
Even with extensive rehabilitation, his chances at Barcelona have now been further complicated by the recent arrival of Philippe Coutinho.
Sport believe of the three clubs, Inter Milan are in the ‘driving seat’ for the Brazilian.
The Italians would like to take Rafinha on loan for the rest of the season, with a view to completing a €20m permanent move to the San Siro during the summer.
Also in the hunt are Celta Vigo – Rafinha spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Baílados, and The Sky Blues seem keen on another short-term deal, after their Sporting director, Felipe Miňambres admitted to such a possibility earlier this week.
The report goes on to quote Catalunya Radio as being the source of Arsenal’s interest. It is without doubt that the gunners are in need of midfield reinforcements with the future of Mesut Ozil still to be decided.
Rafinha would prove a risk for any potential buying club, but with plenty of years left in him, the asking prize is surely a risk worth taking.