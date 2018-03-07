Arsenal to offer Bellerin to sign Dembele from Barcelona

According to Don Balon, Arsenal are considering using defender Hector Bellerin as a makeweight to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.
The 20-year-old has struggled with injuries in his debut season at the Camp Nou and could be moved on in the summer as a result.
Dembele has made just three La Liga starts since his £135.5m switch from Borussia Dortmund and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho could make game time harder to come by.
Arsenal are hoping to capitalise, but the forward’s £368m release clause could prove a stumbling block.
As a result, Don Balon say the Gunners will offer Barcelona a player they’ve desperately wanted to bring the asking price down – Hector Bellerin.
The 22-year-old defender is reportedly unhappy at being made a scapegoat at Arsenal and could request an exit for the second time in consecutive summers as a result.
Barcelona could be open to a deal given they’ve wanted Bellerin back at the Camp Nou, nearly signing him last summer, but Nelson Semedo occupies the right-back role currently.
Arsenal would need to line up a replacement for the Spanish international too, as they sold Mathieu Debuchy and could release Carl Jenkinson at the end of the season.
There’s every chance their £100k-per-week star is freed from his Arsenal hell to re-join his former side, but there are a lot of obstacles standing in the way of a deal.