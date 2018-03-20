Manchester United are planning a summer approach for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to offset the loss of up to four midfielders at the end of the season, reports the Daily Star.
Michael Carrick is retiring, Marouane Fellaini is out of contract this summer, Ander Herrera has been linked with a move to AC Milan, while Paul Pogba is rumoured to be a target for Real Madrid.
Ramsey is out of contract with Arsenal in 2019 and has yet to agree terms on a new deal. The 27-year-old recently admitted the Gunners had bigger things on their plate than to discuss terms of an extension, which doesn’t bode well to his chances of staying at the Emirates Stadium.
He could be the 11th departure from Arsenal in the last 12 months, joining Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool), Theo Walcott (Everton), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Francis Coquelin (Valencia), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Gabriel Paulista (Valencia), Kieran Gibbs (West Bromwich Albion), Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United), Yaya Sanogo (Toulouse) and Mathieu Debuchy (AS Saint-Etienne) through the exit door.
Ramsey has been a key player for the Gunners and one they’d prefer to keep. But if the Welsh international fails to extend his stay past next summer, Arsenal may have a choice to make to cash in early or risk losing him for free.
The £110k-per-week star has scored and created 12 goals in 17 Premier League starts this season, so it’s not hard to see why Manchester United are interested. His asking price is unknown, however.