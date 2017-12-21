Arsenal target Thomas Lemar prefers to join Liverpool

Liverpool are set to reignite their interest in Thomas Lemar when the transfer window opens next month.
The French playmaker was linked with the Reds during the summer but no offer was made.
According to Independent, Klopp is keen on adding more attacking variety to his squad. Lemar is very highly rated within the game and the 22-year-old would be a stunning addition to the side.
Arsenal are interested in signing the £90m-rated midfielder as well but the report claims that Lemar prefers a move to Anfield.
Liverpool midfielder Coutinho has been linked with a move to Barcelona and it seems that Lemar could be his replacement. The Brazilian was a target for the Catalan giants in the summer and they are set to return for him in January as well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Reds sanction a sale for Coutinho midway through the season. Regardless of the arrival of Lemar, Liverpool cannot afford to lose Coutinho right now. He has been in splendid form recently and he will be the key to a top-four finish.