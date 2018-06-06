Arsenal target Sokratis has turned down a move to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is heading to Arsenal this summer.
The Gunners have already agreed a deal with the German giants for the centre back and the player had his medical with Arsenal on Tuesday.
The defender will sign a three-year deal at Emirates and an official confirmation is expected soon.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos’s father has now confirmed that the player had the option to join Manchester United as well but he chose to turn them down.
There is no doubt that Jose Mourinho has been on the lookout for a centre-back but the Red Devils have always been linked with the likes of Alderweireld.
The player’s father claims that Manchester United spoke to Dortmund about a transfer last season but the defender was asked to wait until July.
However, Sokratis Papastathopoulos has now chosen Arsenal and he is expected to partner Laurent Koscielny at the heart of Arsenal’s defence next season.
He said: “There was interest from United but he had to wait until July for them. United have a very good relationship with Dortmund, the teams talked but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal.”
The Gunners announced the capture of Lichtsteiner on a free transfer yesterday and Sokratis will be their second summer signing.