Arsenal target Napoli midfielder, would be ideal addition to first team

Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Jorginho.
The Italy international has been a key part of Napoli’s flying start to the Serie A season, helping the team to 10 wins and a draw from their first 11 games.
According to Tuttomercato, Arsenal could move for the 25-year-old next summer.
He has scored twice in 110 appearances for Napoli since joining from Verona in 2014.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is keen to strengthen his midfield, with Granit Xhaka failing to make his mark while Santi Cazorla remains on the sidelines injured.
Jorginho has firmly established himself in midfield for Napoli, orchestrating much of their play from the centre of the park.
He has made two appearances in friendlies for Italy, but a move to the Emirates Stadium could boost his international prospects.
Arsenal have struggled for a leader in midfield in recent seasons, with the likes of Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit proving almost impossible to replace.
Jorginho would be a significant upgrade on Arsenal’s current central midfielders, giving their flair players a solid platform to build from.