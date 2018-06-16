Arsenal suffer ‘unexpected turnaround’, Adli ‘will sign for PSG’

According to RMC Sport, Yacine Adli has rejected Arsenal and ‘will sign for Paris Saint-Germain’ instead this summer, thanks to the intervention of Sports Director Antero Henrique. The Gunners have suffered an ‘unexpected turnaround’ as Adli was on the cusp of signing before reportedly having second thoughts, and now he has opted to stay in France.
It’s a major blow for Arsenal, having come so close to signing a gifted midfielder like Adli, but they’ll now have to turn their attentions elsewhere. The 17-year-old was a talented playmaker who was comfortable in possession and made light work of his opponents at youth level. Rumour had it that Adli could have even featured in the Arsenal first-team next season.
The Gunners have bigger problems in midfield, with Jack Wilshere potentially on his way out of Arsenal this summer. The England international is out of contract in the coming weeks and has yet to agree to an extension. Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Everton are reportedly circling the playmaker.
If Wilshere leaves on a free transfer this summer, the club will have a void to fill and no money from his departure to go towards a replacement. As a result, it makes sense from business standpoint to ensure the 26-year-old remains at the Emirates. Adli could have been a future successor to the Englishman, but we’ll likely never know.
