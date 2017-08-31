Arsenal submit £90m bid for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar

Arsenal are looking to sign the Monaco playmaker Thomas Lemar this summer and the Gunners have submitted a club record bid for his services.
Daily Mail are reporting that a bid of £90m has already been submitted for the player.
Liverpool are interested in Lemar as well and it will be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to match the offer now. Jurgen Klopp’s side have the lure of Champions League football and if they can convince Monaco to sell, Lemar could well pick them over the Gunners.
Arsenal have already sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool and Alexis Sanchez has been linked with a move to Manchester City. It is evident that the Gunners are looking to plug those gaps with one high profile signing.
Lemar is a technically gifted midfielder who can operate in the central midfield as well as the wide positions. His pace and flair make him competent in a variety of roles.
Arsenal have had a very poor start to the season and they will need to end the window strongly in order to get the fans back on their side. There is no doubt that signing a player with world class potential like Lemar will appease the fans for now.