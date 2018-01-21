Arsenal submit £44m bid for Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are hoping to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month.
The Gunners are resigned to losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United and the Gabon international is likely to be the Chilean’s replacement.
According to German outlet Kicker, Arsenal have already made their move to sign Aubameyang. The Gunners have made a £44m bid for the 28-year-old striker but Dortmund are unlikely to accept the offer.
The player has a contract until 2021 and the Germans are likely to hold out for a fee in the region of £54m.
Aubameyang has been one of the best strikers in the world in the last few years and he should prove to be a sensational signing if the Gunners manage to pull it off. Summer signing Alexandre Lacazette is still getting to grips with English football and a proven scorer like Aubameyang could be the perfect addition for Arsenal right now.
The Dortmund star has scored 120 goals in his last 4 seasons with the Germans. He has managed to score 21 goals in 23 games already this season.