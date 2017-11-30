Arsenal striker Lacazette to miss United clash with injury

Arsenal striker Alexander Lacazette scored the first goal for the club against Huddersfield last night. Unfortunately, in a blow to the club, the striker will miss the United clash with an injury he sustained in the last match.
Wenger confirmed the striker’s injury after the imposing 5-0 win.
“Lacazette has a groin problem and will be out certainly for Saturday’s game,” Wenger said.
Arsenal looked in scintillating touch against Huddersfield where Oliver Giroud bagged a brace and Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil also found the back of the net, and would hence hope that the injury to Lacazette won’t prove detrimental in the tie.
Speaking specifically about Ozil’s brilliant outing, Wenger said, “Nobody has to convince Ozil he is a great football player. But he added something that people wanted to see from him as well, against Spurs and again tonight, that he can fight and that he can come back and win the ball back. Once people see that, they are behind you. Everybody knows in the stadium that he’s a great football player. At the moment he shows as well that he can fight.”
The win against David Wagner’s side kept Arsenal in fourth place and took their home winning streak in the Premier League to 12 games.