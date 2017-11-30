Arsenal star’s absence a big boost for Manchester United

Arsene Wenger has confirmed Alexandre Lacazette will miss Saturday’s clash against Manchester United after picking up a groin injury in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.
The French striker had given Arsenal the lead at the Emirates after just three minutes, but he was substituted at half-time for Olivier Giroud.
Wenger admitted that Lacazette’s injury could keep him out for a few weeks.
“It is an injury,” Wenger told the BBC.
“It looks like a groin injury and he is certainly out on the weekend.
“He might be out for a while.”
Lacazette’s injury is big boost to United’s hopes of recording a victory on Saturday.
Watch this video about the most injury prone players in football:
Lacazette has been impressive at the Emirates Stadium this season, with his goal against the Terriers taking his tally to five at home this term.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright is a big fan of the French striker and he believes the Gunners will certainly miss his influence.
“Lacazette showed good strength while running the channels creating space for other people to exploit,” he said on BBC Match of the Day.
“He was very good and it’s a huge shame that he’s had to go off with what looks like a groin strain.”
Despite Lacazette’s injury Arsenal went on to demolish Huddersfield, but United played well at Watford earlier in the week and could be a good bet at 19/10 to take advantage of the striker’s absence.