Arsenal star Mesut Ozil prefers to join Manchester United

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move away from Emirates for a while now.
The likes of Barcelona and Manchester United are thought to be interested in the German playmaker. However, the player prefers to join the Red Devils if reports are to be believed.
Apparently, Ozil is keen on a reunion with Jose Mourinho. The pair had a very good working relationship at Real Madrid and the German international is open to working with him Mourinho again.
The Manchester United boss managed to get the best out of Ozil at Bernabeu, therefore, it is no surprise that Ozil wants to play for him. The 29-year-old has struggled to live up to the expectations at Arsenal and a change of scenery would be good for him.
As per the reports, Ozil was offered a deal in the region of £235,000 a week but the midfielder is holding out for wages of around £300,000 a week. It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners accept his demands.
Ozil’s contract expires at the end of this season and losing him on a free transfer would be a major blow for Wenger.
Manchester United have the financial muscle to meet Ozil’s wage demands. Furthermore, the fact that they are likely to get the player on a free, only sweetens the deal for them.
It is evident that the Red Devils are in need of a creative spark and signing someone like Ozil would be a terrific move.