Arsenal star linked with £50 million move to Manchester United

Manchester United have been tipped to make a stunning move for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.
The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with Juventus over the past few months, but MEN Sport has claimed United have been in contact with Bellerin’s representatives over a move to Old Trafford.
United are looking at potential long-term options at right-back with Antonio Valencia now approaching the latter stages of his career.
Bellerin started his club career in the youth teams of Barcelona, before moving to Arsenal in the summer of 2011.
He has already made 118 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League, scoring six goals.
Bellerin has also been capped three times by Spain at international level.
United boss Jose Mourinho is known to be keen on stengthening his defence this summer. Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld are both on Mourinho’s wish-list as he bids to build a side capable of challenging for honours.
Roma ace Alessandro Florenzi has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but Bellerin’s knowledge of the Premier League could make him an ideal proposition for United’s backline.