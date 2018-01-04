Arsenal star hoping for Italian job with AC Milan

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott wants to sign for AC Milan.
Corriere dello Sport claims the 28-year-old has offered himself to Milan for a January transfer.
Walcott is contracted to Arsenal until June 2019, but his game time has been limited this season.
He has made just five substitute appearances in the Premier League and has recently been linked with moves to numerous clubs.
Walcott is keen to try and regain his place in the England squad for the World Cup in Russia.
He hasn’t featured for the national side since playing in a 2-2 draw with Spain back in 2016 and it seems unlikely he’ll come into manager Gareth Southgate’s thinking this summer.
Southampton were believed to be favourites to sign Walcott, although their recent form in the Premier League is making it difficult to attract players to St Mary’s.
West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United are also interested in taking Walcott on loan for the rest of the season, but it appears he fancies taking his career in a new direction.
Milan are currently 11th in Serie A, 23 points behind leaders Napoli.