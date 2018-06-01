Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal linked with Shakhtar winger Bernard, Liverpool also interested

1 June, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Shakhtar Donetsk, Transfer News & Rumours


Arsenal have been linked with a move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Bernard.

According to Premium Sport journalist Andersinho Marques, the 25-year-old is also wanted by Liverpool and clubs in China.

Bernard made his senior debut for Atletico Mineiro in 2011, before joining Shakhtar for £22 million two years later.

The winger made his debut for the Ukrainian club on August 31, coming on as a substitute in a 1–1 draw with FC Metalist Kharkiv.

He has scored 28 goals and created 35 more in 157 appearances in all competitions for Shakhtar.

Bernard made his debut for Brazil as a late substitute against Argentina in November 2012.

He has been capped 15 times by his country, but hasn’t played at international level since Brazil’s 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

Bernard’s current contract expires at the end of June and his availability on a free transfer would undoubtedly appeal to Arsenal.

New manager Unai Emery has a transfer budget of just £60m this summer, so the opportunity to snap up a player of Bernard’s quality without shelling out a fee makes perfect sense.

