Arsenal set to sign Yacine Adli from PSG

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign the highly rated PSG midfielder Yacine Adli this summer.
As per the latest reports, the 17-year-old will be Unai Emery’s first signing as the Arsenal manager.
Apparently, the Gunners will pay a nominal fee for the technically gifted midfielder and Adli will sign a three-year contract with the Londoners.
The midfielder has rejected a better offer from PSG in order to join Arsenal.
Reports add that Arsenal’s head of recruitment Sven Mislintat has been keeping an eye on the player for months now. Adli was a target for the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well.
Unai Emery handed the midfielder his senior professional debut during his time at PSG last season and the new Arsenal manager has convinced the player to follow him to Emirates now.
Apparently, Emery and Mislintat have promised him significant game time.
Adli is a prodigious young talent and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to English football next season. If he can fulfil his potential with the Gunners, the deal could prove to be a massive bargain.