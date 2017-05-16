Arsenal set to sign Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac in a few weeks.
The Bosnian is out of contract at the end of June and he will sign for the Gunners on the 1st of July according to ESPN.
The 23-year-old has been one of the best left backs in Bundesliga this season and is expected to be the long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal.
The likes of Milan and Everton were interested in the player as well but his decision to join the Gunners is not surprising at all. Despite the fact that Arsenal could miss out on the Champions League, they are still a big club with a very good manager.
Kolasinac can operate as a centre-back when used in a three defender formation. His versatility will certainly give Wenger some much-needed options. The French manager has been using a three defender formation for the last few weeks.
The Schalke defender has scored 3 goals in 30 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this season.