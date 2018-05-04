Arsenal set to sign Caglar Soyuncu, fans react on Twitter

Arsenal are set to sign the highly rated Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu this summer.
The Gunners have been scouting defenders for a while now and they have decided to sign the Bundesliga player.
Soyuncu has been very impressive for Freiburg this season and he has made 25 appearances for them so far.
As per the reports, Bayern Munich were interested in signing the young defender but he is heading to Arsenal instead. Soyuncu was a target for Sevilla in the past but he chose to move to the Bundesliga.
Arsenal have a fantastic youth setup and the young defender will be hoping to continue his development and then break into the first team scene at Emirates.
Altinordu president Seyit Mehmet Ozkan has confirmed that Arsenal have beaten Bayern Munich to the signing of the defender. Soyuncu joined Freiburg from the Turkish outfit two years ago and his former club will receive a portion of the fee if he moves to Arsenal.
Ozkan said: “Caglar Soyuncu set to join Arsenal. Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We’ll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he’s on the way to the Premier League.”
Here is how the Arsenal fans reacted to the news.
Far from ready to move to us.
— Burak (@hhburak55) May 3, 2018
Does Sven know any player outside the Bundesliga?
— Martyn Excalibur (@martynRakim) May 3, 2018
I have seen zero of Caglar Soyuncu and I already prefer him to Scottie Mustafi
— David (@AFCCB1079) May 3, 2018
This is the type of news I want to see Mislintat linked with. His suggestion of signing Mavropanos has been successful thus far, done well with the u23s and a great debut. Hopefully the same happens should we sign Soyuncu. Need him to stop suggesting managers and coaches.
— John Smith. (@ByJohnSmith) May 3, 2018
From the president of his first club, via Fanatik, the first #Arsenal signing of the post-Wenger era is going to be 21-year-old Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu.
Valued at £30m and recently dubbed the ‘new Mats Hummels’.
The squad is crying out for a defensive overhaul.
— Jamie Spencer (@jamiespencer155) May 3, 2018
Soyuncu another young defender targeted. It’s going to be very interesting to see how Chambers (23), Holding (21), Soyuncu (21), Mavropanos (20) are all properly utilized.
Mertesacker (Retiring)
Koscielny (turning 33 early Sep)
Mustafi (26, most likely exit?)
— Doug Nichols (@TheTXI) May 3, 2018
With 22-year-old Rob Holding signing a new contract this week, 20-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos enjoying a promising Gunners debut against Manchester United last Sunday, and Soyuncu now seemingly on board, Arsenal’s future is being built.
— ° Den (@den_1886) May 3, 2018