Arsenal set to sign Caglar Soyuncu, fans react on Twitter

4 May, 2018 Arsenal, Bundesliga, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal are set to sign the highly rated Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu this summer.

The Gunners have been scouting defenders for a while now and they have decided to sign the Bundesliga player.

Soyuncu has been very impressive for Freiburg this season and he has made 25 appearances for them so far.

As per the reports, Bayern Munich were interested in signing the young defender but he is heading to Arsenal instead. Soyuncu was a target for Sevilla in the past but he chose to move to the Bundesliga.

Arsenal have a fantastic youth setup and the young defender will be hoping to continue his development and then break into the first team scene at Emirates.

Altinordu president Seyit Mehmet Ozkan has confirmed that Arsenal have beaten Bayern Munich to the signing of the defender. Soyuncu joined Freiburg from the Turkish outfit two years ago and his former club will receive a portion of the fee if he moves to Arsenal.

Ozkan said: “Caglar Soyuncu set to join Arsenal. Arsenal demanded his youth information from us. We’ll earn from him, if he joins Arsenal. Bayern Munich wants him too, but he’s on the way to the Premier League.”

