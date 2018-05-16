Arsenal set to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos

Arsenal are ‘very close’ to signing Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.
According to the reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Gunners are currently discussing the move and negotiations are at an advanced stage.
The Greek defender will be the first signing of the post-Wenger era. The 29-year-old could prove to be valuable squad option for the right price.
Sokratis isn’t much of an upgrade on the likes of Mustafi but he is a decent defender and he will add depth to Arsenal’s back four.
The Gunners have often played academy players during injuries and rotation. Sokratis’ arrival will allow them to change things around without too much of a drop in quality.
The report adds that former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta is favourite to take over at Emirates this summer.
The Spaniard has worked with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and he is quite highly rated within the game. It will be interesting to see how he rebuilds Arsenal once the move is complete.
The fans might be sceptical of the appointment because of his inexperience but it seems that the club is willing to take that risk.