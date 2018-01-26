Arsenal rumored to have agreed €500,000-a-week terms to sign Aubameyang – report

Arsenal are constantly linked with Gabon international and Dortmund center forward Aubameyang but can they secure his signing before the closure of the winter transfer window?
Last week, Mirror Sport reported that the African striker has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and now a German source have come up with an astonishing figure.
According to Sport1, Aubameyang has agreed to move to Arsenal on a rumored salary worth €26million-a-year i.e. €500,000-a-week. At the moment, Arsenal’s highest earning star is their record signing Alexander Lacazette, who earns (Daily Express) £200,000-a-week (€228,000-a-week).
The German source have further stated that the main dilemma in the Aubameyang transfer saga is the fee. They claim that the Bundesliga side have already rejected two offers worth €50million and €58million from the north Londoners and would ideally like to accept a price worth €70million.
Arsenal failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League and if they do not improve the quality of the squad this month then they will likely fail to qualify for the next season’s competition as well.
Currently, they are sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fifth placed Spurs and five points behind Liverpool, who occupy the final CL qualification spot.
Arsenal can also qualify for the Europe’s elite tournament by winning this season’s Europa League but their task has become harder because Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund will feature in the competition as well after getting eliminated from the CL.
Aubameyang will largely improve Arsenal’s attack and boost their chances of finishing in the top four. Arsene Wenger must act swiftly to complete his signing as soon as possible.