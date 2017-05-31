Arsenal Roundup: Gunners close to signing Henry Onyekuru

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for the highly rated Nigerian attacker Henry Onyekuru.
Onyekuru has been sensational for KAS Eupen this season and has managed to score 23 goals. He has also racked up 9 assists so far.
According to Soccer Nigeria, the player was a target for West Ham and Everton but Arsenal have won the race for his signature. The Gunners have agreed a £6.8m transfer. Arsene Wenger’s side have decided to trigger his release clause.
Apparently, Onyekuru is an Arsenal fan and he has always dreamt of playing for the Gunners.
The 19 year old could be a solid acquisition for Arsenal in the long run. His goal-scoring tally shows that he is certainly capable of finding the back of the net. Furthermore, the young forward can create chances for his teammates as well.
In other news, Arsene Wenger has agreed a two year deal with Arsenal.
The French manager met with the club officials on Tuesday and a formal announcement is expected later today.
Wenger will be hoping to take Arsenal back to the Champions League next season now. The Frenchman will also have to convince the likes of Ozil and Sanchez to stay at the club.