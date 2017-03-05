Arsenal reach verbal agreement with Max Allegri to replace Arsene Wenger

Juventus manager Max Allegri has been linked with the Arsenal job for a while now.
Arsene Wenger is yet to commit his future to the Gunners and it is believed that the Premier League giants are actively looking at replacements in case the Frenchman decides to leave.
Arsenal have offered a two-year extension to Wenger, but the 67-year-old has not made up his mind yet.
According to Daily Express, Arsenal were locked in talks with Max Allegri since the end of 2016 and have now reached a verbal agreement to take over from Wenger. The Italian is now waiting for Wenger to make up his mind.
Allegri has been a major success at Juventus since taking over from Antonio Conte. The Italian has recently fallen out with some of the senior players at the club and is ready to leave the Serie A outfit. The Italian would be a superb addition to any side in the Premier League. Allegri is considered as one of the best tacticians around Europe right now and would surely improve the Gunners in big games.
Wenger is under enormous pressure following a series of poor displays over the last couple of months. Arsenal were thrashed 3-1 at Anfield last night and Wenger’s decision to start without Sanchez and Ozil was heavily criticised.
The Arsenal board have asked Wenger to make a decision by the end of this month.
Although the Frenchman is nothing short of a legend for the Gunners, time has come for him to step down. It is unlikely that Wenger will be able to take Arsenal forward from here.
Meanwhile, Max Allegri has already passed his list of summer targets onto the Arsenal board. The Italian is eyeing up a move for the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.