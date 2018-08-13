Arsenal won’t win the Premier League, so play Aubameyang and Lacazette together and have some fun

Arsenal won’t win the Premier League this season. They probably won’t win it next year either.
It’s fair to say that Arsene Wenger hasn’t exactly left new manager Unai Emery with the greatest set of circumstrances, which is why the former Paris Saint-Germain boss needs to be bold.
Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City highlighted just how far the Gunners have slipped behind the top sides, leaving Emery with a massive job on his hands.
Realistically, Arsenal are not going to challenge for the title. Playing as they did against City, the top four will probably be beyond them too.
All of which is precisely the reason why Emery needs to take the bull by the horns and play strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette together.
It was not until Arsenal’s Premier League trip to Newcastle in April that they were named in the same starting line-up by Wenger, with Lacazette deployed through the middle and Aubameyang stationed on the left of a 4-3-3 formation.
It took less than 15 minutes for them to make their mark, with Aubameyang crossing for Lacazette to volley home.
The duo went on to perform well togther in subsequent victories over Burnley and Huddersfield Town, but Emery chose to leave Lacaztte on the bench against City.
The French srtiker was eventually brought on for Aaron Ramsey in the 54th minute and Arsenal suddenly began to look more dangerous. Against lesser sides than City, the pair could wreak havoc.
They struck up an excellent understanding towards the end of last season and they are Arsenal’s best hope of giving the club’s fans something to shout about this term.
Switching to a 3-5-2 formation could solve a multitude of sins for the Gunners, giving them extra insurance defensively, making the best use of full-backs who enjoy getting forward and potentially offering a platform for either Mesut Ozil or Henrikh Mkhitahryan to work their magic.
With Aubameyang and Lacazette unleashed up front, Arsenal would have a combined striking threat to be feared.
The club isn’t going to win the league. Why not have some fun and entertain the fans along the way?
Worse case scenario the Gunners would finish sixth again. If things fall into place their strikers could fire them back into the Champions League – it’s a risk worth taking.