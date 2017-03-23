Arsenal plan £25m bid for Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan

Arsenal are considering making a £25m bid for Barcelona midfielder, Arda Turan, in the summer transfer window, according to reports from The Times.
The Gunners are likely to sell two of the club’s high profile players – Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez – with Arsene Wenger planning to rebuild the squad.
The former Atletico Madrid midfielder has been identified as a natural replacement for Ozil, who will have only 12 months left on his contract at the end of the season. Ozil is yet to agree to extend his contract with the Gunners.
Turan, who joined Barcelona from Atletico for a reported fee of £26m two years back, has three years remaining on his contract at the Nou Camp.
The 30-year-old, however, could become surplus to requirements at the Catalan club, with Barcelona likely to go through a rebuilding process under a new coach, after Luis Enrique leaves in the summer.
Turan has struggled to get regular games at Barcelona, and has started in only 22 games for the Blaugrana. This season he has made 17 league appearances for Barcelona, scoring three goals and further registering three assists.
The report suggests that Wenger is a big admirer of Turan’s creativity, and he was even interested in signing him before he left for Barcelona.
Wenger, meanwhile, has revealed that the club will hold no further talks with Ozil or Sanchez till the end of the season. It appears that Arsenal are resigned to losing both of them.