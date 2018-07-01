Arsenal on alert as Steven N’Zonzi asks to leave Sevilla

Arsenal target Steven N’Zonzi has demanded a transfer away from Sevilla.
According to Mucho Deporte, N’Zonzi’s father has sumbitted a formal request to the La Liga club on behalf of his son.
Sevilla will not consider offers below N’Zonzi’s £35 million release clause and are prepared to let him spend “two seasons in the stands” if their demands aren’t met.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who signed N’Zonzi during his time in charge of Sevilla, is known to be eager to bring the 29-year-old back to the Premier League.
Emery has had to convince his new bosses to push ahead with a deal for the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City star who is keen to join the Gunners.
Arsenal were interested in the France international in January, but head of recruitment Sven Mislintat decided against taking it any further. However, he is now believed to be ready to sanction the deal after discussions with Emery about the midfielder.
N’Zonzi joined Blackburn for £550,000 from Amiens in 2009, before moving to Stoke for £4.4m three years later.
The Frenchman signed for Sevilla for £8m in 2015 and helped the club win the Europa League in his first season with the club.
N’Zonzi has made 136 appearances and scored eight goals for Sevilla in all competitions.