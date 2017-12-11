Arsenal odds-on favourites to sign Manchester United player in January

Arsenal are odds-on favourites to sign the out of favour Manchester United keeper Sergio Romero.
Bookmakers believe that the Gunners are most likely to sign the Argentine in the near future. As per Ladbrokes, Arsenal are priced at 9/4 to sign Romero in January while Sampdoria are at 16/5 and Villarreal at 5/1.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes was quoted by Daily Star saying: “With David de Gea on the scene, Romero is never going to break into Mourinho’s first-team plans – and it now looks likely that Wenger will take advantage of the Argentine’s availability.”
De Gea’s form has kept Romero out of the starting lineup for a while now and the 30-year-old should be looking to play more often. With the World Cup coming up, Romero will be hoping to cement his place as a starter for Argentina.
It is highly unlikely that he will play ahead of De Gea at Old Trafford and therefore a move away is the best solution for him.
It will be interesting to see whether there are any suitors for the South American in January. There is no doubt that Romero is a good player and he could be useful for midtable clubs like Newcastle.
The Argentine has featured in just six Premier League games since joining United from Sampdoria in July 2015. Romero featured in United’s 2-1 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow last week.