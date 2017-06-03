Arsenal odds-on favourites to land Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez recently revealed his desire to leave the Foxes this summer.
The Algerian winger is looking win some trophies and play at the highest level. As per the latest report from Leicester Mercury, Arsenal are odds-on favourites to sign the 26 year old.
As per the bookies, Arsenal are leading the chase for Mahrez this summer and have been priced at 11/8 with Betfred and 6/4 with Paddy Power.
Arsenal have been linked with Mahrez before and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for the player now.
As per the report from the local Leicester outlet, the Foxes will hold out for a fee of £50million.
Mahrez was instrumental in Leicester’s title win under Ranieri and he would be a cracking addition to most teams in the division. If Arsenal manage to sign him this summer, it would be a masterstroke from Wenger.
The Gunners have used the likes of Walcott and Chamberlain as their right wingers for a while now and Mahrez would be an upgrade on both players.
Arsenal will be looking to challenge for the title next season and signing a player like Mahrez would be a step in the right direction. Furthermore, splashing the cash on him would also send out a statement regarding Arsenal’s ambitions.